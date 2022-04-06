Local coach Vicky lands dream job at Villarreal

Vicky Yarnold pictured with the Borough Alliance Lionesses she had been coaching for the past six months. Picture courtesy of Borough Alliance FC

Vicky Yarnold, who went to school and has family based in the Market Harborough area, had been coaching Borough Alliance’s Lionesses girls team for the past six months before accepting an offer from Villarreal to become their player development coach for their under-12s and under-13s.

She is no stranger to Villarreal having done an internship with the club as part of her degree in Sport & Exercise Sciences with Spanish at Chester University.

But now she has headed to Spain to begin a full-time job.

Paying tribute to Borough Alliance on social media, Yarnold wrote on Twitter: “As a coach I don’t think you realise the impact you have each week until it all comes to an end.

“I stepped in to help these girls 6 months ago when they needed me most and seeing the team grow and come together is the reason why I love what I do. Thank you @boroughalliance.”

And, in confirming her new role, she wrote: “It feels surreal to say this but I’ve accepted a job offer as a coach at @VillarrealCF starting next week.

“I’m so excited to work in a full-time position for a club I’ve grown to love and become a proud supporter of. My hard work and determination has finally paid off!”

Yarnold took her final session with Borough Alliance last weekend before heading back to Spain this week.

And club chairman Mick Draper said: “It’s a great opportunity that came up for her.

“She’s a local girl who went to school in the area and she’s now getting out there to be a coach within a La Liga club.

“I can’t lie, it does look good on our club.

“She came across to us this season and she’s done an incredible job with our girls team.

“We are hoping to have four girls teams next season and Vicky has played a crucial role in pushing them forward.

“They all love her and they are going to miss her. It’s going to leave a big hole for us to fill.”