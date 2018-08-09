Live League Two Transfer Deadline Day: Can Northampton Town expect any incomings on transfer deadline day

It’s Transfer Deadline Day, and clubs in League One and Two are already busy going about their business but will there be any action at Northampton Town?

With the window set to slam shut in a matter of hours, expect plenty of deals to be finalised while there is sure to be a heap of speculation too. Make sure you don’t miss any of the transfer action by following our live blog - and make sure you refresh the page for the latest! Dean Austin lifts the lid on whether he expects any incomings at the Cobblers.