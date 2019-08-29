Leeds United boss praises value of Eddie Nketiah, Celtic sign Stoke City defender, Lee Bowyer now odds on to be next Huddersfield Town boss - and the rest of Thursday's Championship rumours.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has claimed Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah is a 'high value' player to the club, after making it three goals in four appearances for the Whites. (HITC)

Ex-Leeds United star Danny Mills has claimed that Brighton's Ben White may well not join the Whites on a permanent deal, with his impressive displays likely to attract more high profile suitors. (Football Insider)

Celtic have snapped up Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer on loan, who become the club's seventh signing of the summer along with the likes of Southampton stopper Fraser Forster. (Sky Sports)

Hull City manager Grant McCann has claimed that winger David Milinkovic will be allowed to leave the club this month, as he looks to secure regular first team football. (Hull Daily Mail)

Fulham are edging closer to signing Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey, and are said to have agreed a £6.5m fee for the Ghana international ahead of a January deal. (The 72)

Lee Bowyer has emerged as the shock new 3/10 favourite for the Huddersfield Town job, after impressing with his newly promoted Charlton Athletic side. (Sky Bet)

Stoke City could be set to part ways with midfielder Gianelli Imbula, with Italian side Lecce the current front-runners to snap up the former France U21 international. (Football Italia)

Both West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic and Millwall's Neil Harris charged with misconduct following their altercation last weekend, and could face touchline bans if found guilty. (BBC Sport)

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Bullen heaped praise on Massimo Luongo and David Bates following the club's 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Rotherham, which saw both players make their first starts. (Sheffield Star)