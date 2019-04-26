Law wants a good finish to Poppies' fine season

Marcus Law will urge his Kettering Town squad to be “professional” as they round off a memorable campaign at Latimer Park this weekend.

The Poppies are looking forward to life in the Vanarama National League North next season having been crowned champions of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central with time to spare.

The curtain will come down on the season when they take on Stratford Town, who secured their play-off place on Easter Monday under the leadership of former Kettering boss Thomas Baillie.

With the Poppies already having the title in the bag and Stratford now focused on an extended season, it makes the final-day clash something of a dead rubber.

But Law is keen to finish in a fitting manner, although the Poppies will have to do it without striker Dan Holman who is ruled out due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Monday’s 1-0 derby success at AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“It’s the last game of a tough season and obviously we want to try to finish well,” Law said.

“But when you do have a dead rubber, as we saw last Saturday, you can sometimes see an inept or lacklustre performance.

“We have got to be professional. But I will be looking after our team and making sure we are right.

“There are players who have played through knocks and niggles and adrenaline has been carrying them through.

“Dan certainly won’t be playing on Saturday, we have to look at the long-term for him and the club. We will be looking after him and making sure he is right."

Kettering will have one more match to play after this weekend as they will host either Weymouth or Taunton Town in the Southern League Championship match at Latimer Park next Saturday (May 4).