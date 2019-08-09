Law takes charge at one of Poppies' league rivals

Kettering Town are set to come up against former manager Marcus Law this season after he was named as the new boss of Bradford (Park Avenue).

Law spent four seasons with the Poppies in his second stint with the club and led them to promotion from the Southern League Premier Division Central in emphatic fashion in the last campaign.

However, he resigned as manager this summer with Nicky Eaden taking charge at Latimer Park.

But Law’s absence from the game has been shortlived as he was named as Park Avenue’s new manager on an interim basis after the previous managerial team of Garry Thompson and Shaun Gardner left the club following back-to-back 5-0 defeats in the first two games of the Vanarama National League North season.

As it stands, it means Law will return to Latimer Park with his new club to take on the Poppies on Saturday, November 2 while the return fixture in Yorkshire is scheduled for Saturday, February 22.

Law will be assisted by former Poppies midfielder Lee Fowler, who worked alongside Eaden at Nuneaton Borough and who guided Ilkeston Town to the Midland Football Premier Division title last season.

Park Avenue club owner Gareth Roberts said: “Marcus is regarded as having steadied the footballing affairs at Kettering after years of financial turmoil whilst building the club back up through the non-League pyramid.

“He has a good record of developing players playing winning football. After yesterday’s news about Garry and a game against Kidderminster this weekend we felt we had to act quickly so that we can plan whilst still having time to make changes to the squad.”