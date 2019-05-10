Lavery leaves the Poppies

Assistant-manager Richard Lavery has left Kettering Town.

The former Corby Town, Hinckley United and Barwell player joined the Poppies as Marcus Law’s number two last summer.

And he went on to play a key role in the backroom staff as Kettering enjoyed a fine season, which culminated in them being crowned Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central champions.

But Law will now be looking for a new right-hand man as the club prepare to take the step up to what is expected to be a campaign in the Vanarama National League North.

A statement released by the Poppies said: “The club is disappointed to announce that assistant-manager Richard Lavery has taken the decision to step down from his role.

“Richard bought energy, enthusiasm and professionalism to the squad and was an integral part of the success we enjoyed last season.

“The club hope all fans will join us in thanking Richard for everything he has done in his time with us and wish him all the best for the future.

“Marcus Law also wanted to publicly thank Richard for his support and contributions.”