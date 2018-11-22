Kinniburgh still has full belief in his team after their setbacks

Two defeats in a row haven’t been enough to dampen the belief Steve Kinniburgh has in his Corby Town squad.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, things were looking rosy in the Steel Park garden with the Steelmen unbeaten in the Evo-Stik League South League Division One Central and sitting on top of the table.

But, in the latest example of how quickly things can change in football, Corby have now suffered back-to-back losses.

They were beaten 2-1 at fellow high-flyers Peterborough Sports and then turned in a dreadful display as Thame United claimed a 3-1 victory at Steel Park last weekend.

The performance, which resulted in Corby dropping to third place in the table, left Kinniburgh far from impressed.

But he still firmly believes his young squad have what it takes to enjoy a sustained challenge at the top end of the table.

The Steelmen will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Aylesbury United in a second successive home game at Steel Park on Saturday.

And Kinniburgh said: “We have got plenty of characters in there who can change games in an instant, we have got leaders in that changing room.

“I am not going to change my opinion, I think we have players who are more than capable of having a long season challenging at the top of the league, I have no doubts about that.

“It’s the little mentality things that we have got to get better at because we haven’t got a team that is full of experienced players who have been there and done it.

“There are boys at the start of their careers who might want to progress further up and they have got to understand that to do that, you have to have a set standard.

“And when you do have an off game, you have to think about the work-rate, the tactical understanding and the intelligence of the game.

“But when we get that, we will have everything in the locker.

“When you are at this level, you are not going to have players who can do it all.

“You will have players lack in this or lack in that.

“They will have that little bit of something missing but the more we can get that out of them, the more we will push on and get those positive results.”

The Steelmen will again be without right-back Miles Smith who sits out the second of a three-match suspension.