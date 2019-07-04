Kinniburgh steps down as Steelmen manager

Steve Kinniburgh has resigned as manager of Corby Town.

The shock news was broken by the club this evening as the Steelmen squad returned for pre-season training as they gear up for another campaign in the Southern League Division One Central.

Kinniburgh, who was also the head of the club’s academy, was appointed as boss at Steel Park last year after impressing when taking on the role on an interim basis.

He led the Steelmen to the play-offs last season and they only missed out on promotion when they suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat in the play-off final at Bromsgrove Sporting in May.

But Corby have moved quickly to replace him, on a temporary basis at least.

Ashley Robinson, who was Kinniburgh’s assistant, and captain Gary Mulligan have stepped in as interim joint-managers with experienced frontman Elliot Sandy taking up an assistant role.

In a statement released by the club tonight, the Steelmen said: “The club can confirm that Steve Kinniburgh has resigned from Corby Town FC.

“Everyone at Corby Town FC would like to thank Steve for his efforts and wish him well in the future.

“The club are pleased to announce Ashley Robinson and Gary Mulligan will step in as joint managers on an interim basis with Elliot Sandy as their assistant.”

And Mulligan, himself, added: “I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“We have got a great squad with 90 per cent of last year’s (still there). With two or three more additions we should have a great chance of being at the top come May.”

It was an extremely busy evening at Steel Park as the club also confirmed four new signings.

Joe Burgess and Jake Duffy have both joined Corby from Stamford while goalkeeper Josh Carpenter and full-back Curtis Hartley have rejoined the club.

