Kinniburgh: I went with my gut feeling

Steve Kinniburgh says he went with his “gut feeling” when he decided to resign as manager of Corby Town.

The Steelmen’s return for pre-season training last night (Thursday) proved to be more than eventful as the club confirmed Kinniburgh had stepped down from his role with Ashley Robinson and Gary Mulligan being appointed as interim joint-managers while Elliot Sandy will be assisting them.

The news of Kinniburgh’s departure came as a shock after he had led Corby to the Southern League Division One Central play-off final in his first full season in the job while he had received high praise for his work in leading the club’s academy.

Speaking about his departure, Kinniburgh admitted it was a decision he had to think “long and hard about”.

“It was one of those decisions that didn’t come easy, I had to think long and hard about it and sometimes you have to go with your gut feeling,” the former Corby boss said.

“You have to go with what you think is going to be the right decision for your own personal career and your own development going forward.

“Last summer when I got the job, there was a real buzz about the place and I never really felt that after last season had finished.

“It kind of went a bit flat and there was not that excitement. For one reason or another, it never really got as positive and upbeat as I wanted it to.

“I don’t have another first-team job lined up, that wasn’t the reason for this.

“I have to look at what my long-term goals are and the reasons I am in football are because I absolutely love it and it is what I am good at.

“It’s more than a job and I had to make sure I always have that feeling and I never want it to disappear.”

Kinniburgh insists he leaves with plenty of good memories intact, particularly from last season with the first-team while helping to build the academy up along the way.

The Steelmen enjoyed an impressive campaign and had their best run in the Emirates FA Cup for a number of years before their league season ultimately ended with a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting in the play-off final.

“I came into the football club and it only had a couple of youth teams and the full-time academy hadn’t really taken off and the first-team was in dire straits,” Kinniburgh added.

“But I felt that I came in and put a few pieces of the puzzle together. The club now has youth teams all the way through and I think the academy is in a place where, in a year or so, it could well and truly thrive.

“As far as the first-team is concerned, I thought last season was fantastic and we were so close to getting over the line.

“We had a good FA Cup run and some memorable matches along the way.

“There have been some great memories and that’s the reason to be involved in football."