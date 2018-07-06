Westcarr's 'affinity' key to his Poppies return

Marcus Law believes Craig Westcarr’s “affinity” with Kettering Town was the driving force behind the frontman’s decision to return to the squad.

Boss Law had hinted earlier in the summer that a former Poppy was set to come back for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Central campaign and Westcarr was confirmed as that man last weekend.

Now 33, Westcarr established himself as a firm favourite with the Kettering supporters after making 142 appearances and scoring 37 goals for the club following his arrival in 2006.

He went on to play for the likes of Portsmouth and Notts County and was with Alfreton Town in the Vanarama National League North last season.

But he will be back in Poppies colours for the new campaign and Law revealed the club beat off strong competition to secure Westcarr’s signature.

“When I first started talking to him what really came across was his strong affinity with the fans and the club as a whole,” the Kettering manager said.

“He is now in a position where he is coming down the pyramid.

“He was at Alfreton last season and I think the chance to come back to Kettering has lifted him.

“We beat off some of our rivals in our division and some from the one above to get it done.

“The key now is to get him match fit but we have already seen, in the small number of training sessions we have had, what he will bring to the table in terms of quality and finishing.”

The Poppies returned for pre-season training in the sweltering conditions at the end of last week and Law praised the attitude of his players for their early efforts.

“The attitude has been great,” he added.

“We have gone down a similar route to the last pre-season but we are, of course, being careful with what we do in the current conditions.

“It was 28 degrees when we trained at midday last Saturday and there is a big difference between slogging the players and destroying them.

“They have given us everything in the early stages and the attitude has been excellent so we are looking forward to the weeks ahead.”