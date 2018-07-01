Westcarr returns to Poppies

Kettering Town have made their first summer signing after it was confirmed Craig Westcarr has returned to the club.

The frontman has now been revealed as the player boss Marcus Law hinted about when he said a former Poppy would be coming back this summer.

Westcarr, who has most recently been playing at Alfreton Town in the Vanarama National League North, became a firm favourite with the Kettering supporters as he made 142 appearances for the club after joining in 2006, scoring 37 goals in the process.

Famously, two of those goals came against Premier League side Fulham in an FA Cup fourth round tie at Rockingham Road in 2009, which the Poppies eventually lost 4-2.

Westcarr went on to play for the likes of Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Walsall but is now back at Kettering, who have now started their preparations for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Central campaign after returning for pre-season training last Thursday.