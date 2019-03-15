We must look after ourselves, says Poppies boss Law

Marcus Law wants his Kettering Town players to “keep doing the same thing” as their quest for the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title takes them into another tricky test this weekend.

The Poppies head to play-off chasing Biggleswade Town, who were 3-2 winners at Latimer Park earlier this year, holding an 11-point advantage at the top of the table with eight games to play.

Law’s team strengthened their grip on the title race with a 3-0 home success over Banbury United last Saturday.

But, despite their undoubted position of power, Law is keen to see his team maintain their consistency.

“We are in a situation where there is still a lot of pressure on us because we know how many points we need to get over the line,” the Poppies boss said.

“And we are coming up against teams who have a lot to play for. Biggleswade are in there and chasing a play-off place so they have every reason to go for it.

“We know we are there to be shot down, we have been in that same position for most of the season.

“But the one thing we have had is consistency and I think we have had that for two seasons now.

“We have kept to the same level that we reached last season and maybe even pushed it on a bit.

“We just have to make sure we keep doing the same thing and that is looking after ourselves and performing to the levels we have done for the past seven or eight months.”

One of the biggest cheers last weekend was reserved for James Brighton who made his return to the pitch as a second-half substitute after over a year on the sidelines with a knee injury.

And Law is hoping there will be more opportunities for the left-sided player to feature again before the season is over.

“It’s been very frustrating over the past year and a half for him and for us,” Law added.

“James is a player who can improve this and any squad. I put him in the same bracket as a Gary Stohrer. They will do their job and very rarely will they let you down.

“He is a long way off his own standards when it comes to fitness but he has been a big part of what we have done here over the last four years and hopefully we will see more of him before the season is over."