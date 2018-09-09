Ton up for Solkhon as Poppies ease through

Brett Solkhon reached a century of goals for Kettering Town as they made safe progress into the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup with a 4-1 victory at Romford.

After a goalless first half in which there were few chances with Rhys Hoenes having the Poppies’ best when he forced a save from home goalkeeper Rhys Hughes, the first qualifying round tie came to life after the break.

Kettering legend Solkhon scored his 100th goal for the club inside the first minute after the restart as he headed home a Gary Stohrer cross at the back post.

But Bostik League North Division side Romford levelled things just six minutes later when Kurt Smith fired high into the top corner after the ball had gone across the goal.

However, the Poppies wasted little time in regaining the lead when they were awarded a penalty after Ben Milnes was fouled by Danny Cossington. And Solkhon stepped up for goal number 101 as he scored into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

And that was the signal for Marcus Law’s team to take control.

Hoenes made it 3-1 when he skipped round Hughes and found the net having been released by Marcus Kelly.

And within 60 seconds, Hoenes had grabbed his sixth of the season when he scored from close-range after seeing an initial effort blocked following a Milnes’ shot, which was saved by Hughes.

That ended the game as a contest and the Poppies comfortably saw out the latter stages to rack up a seventh successive win in all competitions since the start of the season.

They will now be in the second qualifying round draw, which is due to be made at lunchtime tomorrow, and they will be back in action next Saturday when they return to Evo-Stik League South Premier Central duty with a clash against third-placed Leiston at Latimer Park.

