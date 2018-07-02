Three more commit to Poppies

Kettering Town have continued their summer work with the announcement that three more players have committed themselves for the new season.

The Poppies announced a new signing at the weekend with former striker Craig Westcarr returning to the club.

And now three of Kettering’s rising stars have agreed to stay on.

Left-back Ben Toseland, who impressed during all of last season and was subsequently part of this year’s V9 Academy, will remain at Latimer Park.

And youngsters Ben Bradshaw and Jack O’Connor, who have come through the ranks at Kettering, have also agreed deals for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Central campaign.

That news came following a surprise announcement earlier in the day as it was confirmed Paul Bastock was leaving the club after just two pre-season training sessions as goalkeeping coach.

The veteran stopper said: “I would like to thank Marcus Law for asking me to be a part of his management team, but only after two training sessions I have realised how far it is for me to travel on my own, and the commitment that would be needed for me to support him and Richard is too much for me.

“I hope that the great club gain the promotion they deserve this season.”

With registrations now open, further news is expected later this week as Marcus Law shapes his squad for next season.