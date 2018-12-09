There's no big predictions as Law's Poppies bounce back

Marcus Law stopped short of making any bold predictions about the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central promotion race after Kettering Town got back on track with a 3-0 victory over Lowestoft Town at Latimer Park.

Aaron O’Connor gave the Poppies a first-half lead before two goals in the space of a minute after the break from Declan Towers and Marcus Kelly confirmed a 13th league win of the season.

Poppies boss Marcus Law was pleased to see his team get back on track

The victory was much-needed after a 4-4 draw with Redditch United had been followed by a 3-0 home loss to St Ives Town last weekend.

Kettering remain top on goal difference from Stourbridge but there is now a gap of 10 points between the frontrunners and third-placed Biggleswade Town.

And while it seems a two-horse race is developing for the sole automatic promotion push, Poppies boss Law is concentrating on a huge couple of months with Kettering set to face five of the current top eight, including Stourbridge, before the end of January.

He said: “With the way we were last weekend (against St Ives), I don’t want to say anything because you never know what can happen. Things can change dramatically in a week.

Declan Towers takes the congratulations after scoring the second goal

“We have got a couple of games in hand but they will come in a heavy January and that could be a massive, defining month because we are playing everyone in and around us.

“It’s going to be a tough month physically and mentally.

“If that’s our blip then I will take it and we will happily move on now.

“It was just nice to see the boys bounce back and put in the performance we have been used to.

“We looked at the performances over the last few games and we highlighted that we weren’t doing something that we had been doing in the previous 15 matches and we rectified that and it brought back the chance to nullify the opposition and let our dangermen do their bits when they could.

“At 1-0, the second goal is always important because the opposition are still in the game.

“But I thought we were very much in control and I thought, all-round, we made the right decisions.

“Maybe as a group, from myself to the players, we didn’t deal with that quick transition of the conditions against St Ives and Redditch.

“We carried on doing what we have been doing and the games were more physical and we tried to be over elaborate and tried to break down a defensive side.

“Lowestoft didn’t do much differently to St Ives and Redditch but the difference was how we conducted ourselves and where we prioritised our play.”

Law, meanwhile, revealed he is keen to add a “physical presence to his squad” in the near future.

“I still feel we need a physical presence within the group, just someone who we can use for defending set-pieces,” the Poppies boss added.

“We are very mobile and technical but the pitches are slowing up and there have been a few times where we are being shoved off the ball.

“So we will look at bringing in a physical presence, although I am not sure what area that will be in just yet.”