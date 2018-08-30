Squad versatility is proving crucial for the Poppies

You could have been forgiven for thinking Kettering Town’s squad looked a little thin when the team sheets came out for their Bank Holiday Monday clash with Bedworth United.

With Lindon Meikle unavailable and Peterborough United loanee Andrea Borg injured, the Poppies’ squad looked a little stretched with assistant-manager Richard Lavery having to be named among the substitutes.

However, it had little effect as Kettering powered their way to a 5-1 success at Latimer Park to make it five wins out of five at the start of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central.

And boss Marcus Law believes his decision to go for “quality rather than quantity” means the versatility of his squad will become more and more important.

“With the way we conduct the squad, we are always going to look like we are bit light,” the Poppies boss said.

“But that’s where I have gone for more quality rather than quantity.

“The great thing I have with this squad is the versatility with the players.

“I have Durrell (Berry) and Brett (Solkhon) who can be midfielders, right-backs and centre-halves, you have got Marcus Kelly and Ben Milnes who can be midfielders, attacking midfielders or wide players and you have someone like Gary Stohrer who you can put anywhere knowing he will give you 100 per cent.

“We are scoring goals from all areas but the versatility is key. It can look a bit light but we are in a good place.”

Borg is expected to be available again for this weekend’s clash at Stratford Town after he missed the win over Bedworth United after picking up a knock at Barwell last Saturday.

The Poppies, meanwhile, have confirmed their Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Bostik League North Division outfit Romford will be played on Sunday, September 9 (3pm kick-off) due to Romford ground-sharing at East Thurrock United, who already have a home game on the Saturday.