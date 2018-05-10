Solkhon on the spot as Poppies lift the Hillier Cup

Two Brett Solkhon penalties ensured Kettering Town’s season ended on a winning note and with some silverware on hand as they beat Brackley Town 2-1 to retain the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

The Poppies legend scored from the spot twice in the second half to take his goal tally for the season in all competitions to an incredible 25.

As expected, Brackley fielded a much-changed team as they gear up for Sunday’s Vanarama National League North play-off final at Harrogate Town while they also play Bromley in the FA Trophy final at Wembley on May 20.

For Kettering, Solkhon returned after a groin injury but strike duo Aaron O’Connor and Mathew Stevens both missed out.

A quiet first half was marred by an injury to Brackley goalkeeper Alastair Worby and he was forced off at the break with striker Andy Brown having to go between the sticks for the second period.

And the game came to life with Luke Graham, the Poppies’ academy chief, clearing a Michael Richens shot off the line before Kettering broke the deadlock on 54 minutes.

Half-time substitute Kalern Thomas was fouled in the area and Solkhon stepped up to beat Brown from 12 yards.

But the lead lasted just six minutes and there was nothing Poppies stopper Paul White could do as Shep Murombedzi arrowed a terrific half-volley into the corner from 30 yards.

Brown made a fine save to deny Wilson Carvalho but Kettering did grab the winner with eight minutes remaining.

This time, Ben Milnes was fouled in the box and once again Solkhon tucked his spot-kick into the corner.

That proved to be enough for the Poppies to lift the cup for the second season in a row and means they will now face Peterborough United for the Maunsell Cup in pre-season.