Solkhon commits and there will be more to come for Poppies

Kettering Town have started to make their summer moves and there will be plenty more to come over the next month, according to manager Marcus Law.

The Poppies confirmed the return of frontman Craig Westcarr last weekend and that was quickly followed by the news that Brett Solkhon, who will be looking to add to his staggering 519 appearances for the club, Ben Toseland, Ben Bradshaw and Jack O’Connor have all committed for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Central campaign.

But Kettering have also seen a number of departures over the summer with Liam Bateman and Kalern Thomas both leaving while Gary Mulligan has joined Corby Town.

And another player who won’t be coming back is Tom Marshall, who has now signed for Stafford Rangers.

That has seemingly left the Poppies light on numbers in the defensive area but Law expects the shape of his squad, who returned for pre-season training last week, to become a lot clearer over the next few weeks.

“It is that time of year where we will be waiting until players are actually signed before we release the details,” the Kettering manager said.

“There are still guys on holiday and then everything has to be worked around what the secretary is doing as well.

“But, as this month goes on, people will be coming back and we will be really putting things together.

“At the same time, people make decisions and that is what happened with Tom.

“He has got himself a good contract with work and he is going to be based in Nantwich and Nantwich to Burton Latimer is a big trek to be a part-time footballer.

“I fully respect his decision and for him, it is the right one.

“I need to fine tune our defence, there’s no doubt that needs to happen and obviously there is work to do in that area.”

Law, meanwhile, paid tribute to Gary Mulligan after his three-year stint at the club came to an end.

The striker-turned-centre-half has joined Corby Town where he will be club captain next season.

And Law added: “Gary was with us for three years and gave us excellent service.

“There were certain things that Corby have offered him and he wants to take those opportunities.

“He was excellent for the club, he showed what a good player he was by going into numerous positions and I wish him well.”

The Poppies, who also saw Paul Bastock leave his role as goalkeeping coach after just two training sessions this week, kick-off their pre-season friendly programme a week on Saturday when they head to Wisbech Town.