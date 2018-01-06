SATURDAY SPORT - Poppies knocked off the top while Diamonds are held

Kettering Town were knocked off top spot in the Evo-Stik South League Premier as they suffered a fourth defeat of the season when going down 3-2 at Basingstoke Town.

The Poppies had trailed 2-0 but looked to have earned a point as they scored twice in a minute late on.

But the hosts grabbed a dramatic winner to ensure King’s Lynn Town leapfrogged Kettering to move back on top.

The Poppies went behind when Sam Smart poked home and they looked to be heading for defeat when Callum Bunting doubled the advantage in the second half.

But top scorer Aaron O’Connor pulled one back and, just a minute later, Mathew Stevens levelled things up.

However, Basingstoke grabbed the winner in the final minute when Bunting headed home a free-kick from former Kettering man Ben Wright.

The Poppies will bid to bounce back in another tough away game when they make the long trek to fifth-placed Tiverton Town on Tuesday night.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ winning streak came to an end as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Marlow at Hayden Road.

Andy Peaks’ team remain on top of the Evo-Stik South League East, although their lead has now been cut to three points.

Diamonds went close early on when Tom Lorraine forced Simon Grant into a full-length save with Ryan Robbins unable to turn the ball home.

Diamonds continued to enjoy more possession but Marlow went close themselves when Kameron English shot just wide.

Diamonds had the better chances in the second period with Grant saving a low effort from Luke Fairlamb while Ben Farrell was just off target with a fierce strike.

But, despite plenty of late pressure, they were unable to find a way through.

Diamonds now turn their attention to the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup when they entertain Premier side Hitchin Town on Tuesday night.