Rockingham Road painting helps raise funds

Several years ago, local artist Len Litchfield painted ‘The Lost Spirits of Rockingham Road’ in watercolour and ink.

During the recent demolition of Kettering Town’s former home, framed prints of the painting were made available to purchase through the club with proceeds from the sale going to the Kettering Civic Society, Kettering Town and Cransley Hospice. The original painting was also sold through an online auction.

Over 90 framed prints have been sold, raising £400 for Cransley Hospice and the presentation of the cheque was made at Latimer Park during the half-time interval at the Poppies’ clash with Hereford on Tuesday night.

A statement from Cransley Hospice said: "On behalf of Cransley Hospice we would like to say thank you for the donation as a result of the sale of the painting, and thank you to our volunteer Yaiza (Conde) for receiving the cheque on our behalf.

"Cransley Hospice needs to raise £1.4m this year to continue providing specialist palliative care to the local community including the hospice and home programme where patients are cared for in their own homes.

"For more information about our services or to enquire about fundraising for Cransley Hospice, visit www.cransleyhospice.org.uk"