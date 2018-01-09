'Reserved approach' needed for Poppies' long trek

Kettering Town suffered a third away defeat of the season at Basingstoke Town on Saturday and now face a long trek to Tiverton Town tonight. Picture by Peter Short
Kettering Town suffered a third away defeat of the season at Basingstoke Town on Saturday and now face a long trek to Tiverton Town tonight. Picture by Peter Short

Marcus Law is hoping tonight’s (Tuesday) long trip to Tiverton Town will signal the start of “a more reserved approach” to long away trips for Kettering Town.

Component:1.8321440.1515488113, , ,$mergedBody