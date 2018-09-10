'Professional performance' impresses Poppies boss Law

Marcus Law was happy with a “professional performance” from Kettering Town after they booked their place in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Brett Solkhon scored his 100th and 101st goals for the club and Rhys Hoenes was also on target twice as the Poppies claimed a 4-1 victory at Romford.

That made it seven wins in a row in all competitions at the start of the season.

And Law was pleased with what he saw from his team as they ensured safe progress into the next stage where they will take on AFC Mansfield at Latimer Park on September 22.

“It was a big cagey in the first half but I always felt we were in the ascendency and in control,” the Poppies boss said.

“We had a couple of near misses and you do wonder whether it might be one of those days.

“But in the end it was a deserved victory.

“We had the moment where we switched off and they produced a good finish but I think that just prompted us to move up a gear or two.

“It was a professional performance and the win was fully deserved.”

Law, meanwhile, paid tribute to club legend Solkhon after he reached yet another personal milestone of a century of goals in Kettering colours.

Law added: “I think it’s fair to say everyone can stop writing him off!

“He is once again proving to be an integral part of what we are doing.

“He has taken on a different role and when he is called upon he is doing what we need him to do, whether that is helping to see games out or going in to finish them off.

“I am sure he will be quick to tell me that in the two games he has started we have scored nine goals!

“But he is just one of those who plays with his heart on his sleeve, he loves the club and has all the passion and drive you want to see from every player.”