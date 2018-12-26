Pressure is on as Poppies head to rock-bottom Bedworth

Marcus Law knows the pressure will be on Kettering Town to pick up another win when they head to rock-bottom Bedworth United today (1pm kick-off).

The Poppies got their busy festive period off to a good start as they bounced back from the 4-1 defeat at Banbury United with a 5-0 success over Hitchin Town at Latimer Park on Saturday.

It continues at lunchtime today as they make the short trip to take on a Bedworth side who are still without a win in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central.

Law’s team remain four points behind leaders Stourbridge with three games in hand.

And the Poppies boss believes there is plenty to consider for this afternoon’s encounter on Bedworth’s 4G surface with Kettering having huge games at King’s Lynn Town and at home against AFC Rushden & Diamonds still to come over the next week.

“We have got plenty of football, which is a good thing,” the Poppies boss said.

“Some players love 4G surfaces and some don’t but we made substitutions against Hitchin with everything in mind.

“We don’t go anywhere thinking we just have to turn up. It’s a big game, it’s Boxing Day and there will be a good atmosphere.

“We are under pressure to get the points to stay in and around Stourbridge. We have got the games in hand but we still need the points to ensure those games are useful when they come around.

“It’s a huge game and we will need to choose wisely when it comes to that style of pitch while also keeping in mind the big match that is also coming up at King’s Lynn.”

The Poppies will be hoping defender Declan Towers will be available again after he missed the win over Hitchin having fallen ill on Friday evening.