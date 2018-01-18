Preparation is the key for Poppies boss Law

Preparation will be key for Kettering Town as they gear up for their trip to Merthyr Town this weekend, according to boss Marcus Law.

Long away journeys haven’t been kind to the Poppies this season with three of their four defeats in the Evo-Stik South League Premier having come at Weymouth, Dorchester Town and, most recently, at Basingstoke Town.

But they will be hitting the road again on Saturday as they bid to hit back from the 1-1 draw with Kings Langley at Latimer Park last weekend as Rene Howe’s stoppage-time own-goal denied the Poppies victory.

And while Law felt his team would have been well worth all three points, he admitted there are things that need to be worked on.

“Our preparation has to be spot on,” the Poppies boss said.

“By the time we go there on Saturday we will have had two training sessions and there are things we have had to look at and touch up a bit.

“Certainly last weekend, we had a lot of set-piece situations which didn’t create any danger for our opponents so we have to look at that.

“It’s a 4G pitch at Merthyr which is something we have to get to grips with because the players’ legs have been used to heavy pitches for a little while now.

“But the ball will be zipping around this weekend.

“And it’s a long coach trip and it’s been well-documented that we haven’t dealt with them well this season.

“There is plenty for us to think about so we have to look at it and make sure we get everything right.”