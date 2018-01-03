Popular Stevens has his loan with Poppies extended

Mathew Stevens’ loan spell at Kettering Town has been extended.

The young frontman has been a hit with the Poppies since joining on loan from Sky Bet League One side Peterborough United at the start of the season.

The 19-year-old has hit 15 goals in all competitions and has become a firm favourite of the Kettering supporters in their team’s challenge at the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Peterborough revealed the news of the extension of the loan deal this morning (Wednesday) and that was confirmed by Poppies boss Marcus Law who said he was “overjoyed” that a deal had been put in place.

“It’s great news,” Law said.

“I think it shows that we have done the right things and Peterborough have been pleased with the way we have behaved.

“To be honest, the number of starts Matty has had probably hasn’t been as many as he has deserved.

“He is up against two very, very good strikers (Aaron O’Connor and Rene Howe) who are performing well.

“And one of the reasons why they are performing so well is that Matty is there and challenging them.

“The contribution he has made has been outstanding and it gives us a lot of faith that we are able to bring off a striker, knowing the quality of the team won’t be affected.

“We are overjoyed that we have got him for the business end of the season.

“I think the fans are going to be really pleased that we have done some good business.

“I have no doubt that Matty and his goals will be influential in the coming weeks.”