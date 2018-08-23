Poppies yet to reach their full potential, says Towers

Declan Towers believes there is plenty more to come from Kettering Town.

The Poppies have started the new Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign in impressive style with three wins out of three.

That has made them the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record after the opening week.

They are now preparing for a bank holiday double-header with a trip to Towers’ former club Barwell on Saturday being followed by a home clash against Bedworth United on Monday afternoon.

Kettering’s good start has been based around a solid defensive effort with just one goal - a superb long-range strike from King’s Lynn Town’s Michael Clunan - being conceded in the first three matches.

Central defender Towers has played a key role in that and while he is pleased

with the early stages of the season, he insists the Poppies are yet to reach their “full potential”.

“I am really pleased,” the summer signing said.

“It’s been a good start but you want to be putting big winning runs together to really make an impact and if we can do that then we will be happy.

“I wouldn’t say we are playing great at the minute but we are getting results so that is hopefully a sign of a good team.

“We look solid at the back and we have looked good going forward but there is still something missing, I don’t think we are playing to our full potential.

“We are happy from a defensive point of view. There wasn’t much anyone could do about the goal we conceded against King’s Lynn, it was a great strike.

“But other than that, we have been solid and hopefully there are more clean sheets to come.”

An intriguing contest lies ahead on Saturday.

The Poppies make the short trip over the Leicestershire border to take on Barwell and that means a quick reunion for Towers with the team he left for Latimer Park over the summer.

It’s an early top-of-the-table clash as well with the Poppies sitting at the summit while Barwell are in second spot and unbeaten after taking seven points from their opening three matches.

And Towers knows he and his team-mates will be in for a tough afternoon.

“It will be a good game, I am looking forward to it,” the centre-half added.

“It won’t be easy at all, Jimmy (manager Ginnelly) always has a good, hard-working team there and it will be one of our hardest games.

“I know what to expect because we always tried to make it hard for teams when I was there and I am sure that will be the case for us going there on Saturday. It will be tough."