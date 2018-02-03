Poppies' title hopes are hit by defeat at Royston

Kettering Town’s title hopes in the Evo-Stik South League Premier suffered a blow as they slipped to a 4-3 defeat at Royston Town in a topsy-turvy encounter.

The Poppies made a flying start with Lindon Meikle’s deflected shot from 20 yards finding its way into the net after Rene Howe had laid the ball off.

But the game was turned on its head in the space of three minutes as Royston levelled just past the half-hour when Adam Marriott scored from the penalty spot after Gary Mulligan had been penalised for handball from a corner.

And the hosts took the lead three minutes later when Poppies goalkeeper Paul White was left stranded as Scott Bridges’ shot took a deflection and found the net.

However, Kettering did hit back before the break when Mathew Stevens tucked the ball home for his fourth goal in the last five matches.

Royston went back in front just past the hour when Bridges threaded a pass through to Josh Castiglione who produced a confident finish.

But the Poppies came back again and they were awarded a penalty when Rhys Hoenes was brought down by home goalkeeper Josh Tibbets and Brett Solkhon stepped up to score from the penalty spot.

However, the killer blow arrived with four minutes to go when Gordon Rhodell’s effort ended up in the net with White unable to hold on.

There was no way back this time and, with leaders King’s Lynn Town, Weymouth and Hereford all winning, the loss now sees Kettering five points off top spot.

