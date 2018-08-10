Poppies swoop for attacking duo

Kettering Town have completed two new signings on the eve of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign.

And Marcus Law has strengthened the attacking area of his squad with striker Aaron O’Connor looking set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Attacking midfielder Andrea Borg has joined the Poppies on loan from Peterborough United, initially until January.

Borg is a Maltese Under-19 and Under-23 international and has made three first-class appearances for the Posh.

He impressed as a substitute during Kettering’s 2-0 victory over Bedford Town in their final pre-season friendly of the summer last weekend.

The Poppies have also added young striker Michael Shamalo to their ranks.

He has previously played at Luton Town while also having a loan spell at Barton Rovers.

Both players are eligible to make their debuts in the season curtain-raiser at Hitchin Town tomorrow (Saturday).

