Poppies swoop for attacking duo

Peterborough United forward Andrea Borg has joined Kettering Town on loan. Picture by Joe Dent
Peterborough United forward Andrea Borg has joined Kettering Town on loan. Picture by Joe Dent

Kettering Town have completed two new signings on the eve of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign.

And Marcus Law has strengthened the attacking area of his squad with striker Aaron O’Connor looking set for a spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.
Attacking midfielder Andrea Borg has joined the Poppies on loan from Peterborough United, initially until January.
Borg is a Maltese Under-19 and Under-23 international and has made three first-class appearances for the Posh.
He impressed as a substitute during Kettering’s 2-0 victory over Bedford Town in their final pre-season friendly of the summer last weekend.
The Poppies have also added young striker Michael Shamalo to their ranks.
He has previously played at Luton Town while also having a loan spell at Barton Rovers.
Both players are eligible to make their debuts in the season curtain-raiser at Hitchin Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Former Luton Town striker Michael Shamalo has signed for Kettering Town

Former Luton Town striker Michael Shamalo has signed for Kettering Town