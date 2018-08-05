Poppies sweat on O'Connor's fitness

Kettering Town are sweating on the fitness of striker Aaron O’Connor ahead of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central opener at Hitchin Town next weekend.

The frontman, who hit 40 goals in all competitions last season, limped off during the Poppies’ final friendly of the summer after suffering a knee injury.

O’Connor was limping heavily after the game and boss Marcus Law admitted to being concerned after the striker landed awkwardly during the first half of the 2-0 win over Bedford Town at Latimer Park.

Second-half goals from Michael Richens and Craig Westcarr wrapped a fairly routine win for Kettering with Law confirming that defenders Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and Dion Kelly-Evans, who have been on trial during the summer, will be signing forms with the club for the upcoming campaign.

But it was the injury to O’Connor that was the main talking point.

“It’s obviously concerning when you are having to bring your top scorer off in those circumstances,” the Poppies boss said.

“We need to work very quickly on him and see how we get on.

“He has tweaked his knee, he was moving a lot better later on after he initially did it but we will get it checked out.

“But the positives are that Craig Westcarr came on and led the line well and took his goal well.

“There were lots of positives throughout the game and it has probably given me too many choices going into the weekend.

“We are getting all the forms done for Lathaniel and Dion.

“Lathaniel has been excellent for us and I thought Dion was excellent for us, I am excited about what he will bring to table for us.”

As far as the game itself was concerned, Law was pleased with what he saw from his team and he conceded they are now keen to get on with the new season.

He added: “I think Bedford will compete very well in their league.

“They came here and played how most teams will play when they come here certainly in the early part of the season..

“I felt we controlled the game and you can see the lads are getting into gear. We just want to get straight into it now.”