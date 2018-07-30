Poppies set for Posh cup test

Kettering Town will bid to retain the NFA Maunsell Cup when they take on Peterborough United in their first home friendly of the summer tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies won the trophy this time last year when they beat Northampton Town in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw and earned their clash against Posh when they again won the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at the end of last season.

Kettering go into tonight’s clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Nuneaton Borough at the weekend as they build up towards the start of the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central season a week on Saturday (August 11).

They are likely to come up against a familiar face with Mathew Stevens, who scored over 30 goals in all competitions for the Poppies during a successful loan spell last season, set to feature in what is likely to be a strong Peterborough squad as they gear up for the big kick-off in Sky Bet League One at the weekend.

New signing Callum Cooke will make his debut after joining Posh from Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough yesterday.Manager Steve Evans will also include first-team hopefuls Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Louis Reed, Matt Godden, Stevens and Joe Ward while Conor O’Malley, Josh Yorwerth, Tyler Denton, Sam Cartwright, Lewis Freestone and Jermaine Anderson will all be at Latimer Park.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds also play their penultimate friendly this evening when they make the short trip to Kempston Rovers.

Diamonds suffered a 2-1 defeat to Enfield Town at Hayden Road on Saturday as the visitors lifted the Dale Roberts Memorial Cup. Jack Ashton was on target for Andy Peaks’ side.

Corby Town are also on the road tonight as they continue their build up to the Division One Central campaign, which gets under way on August 18.

The Steelmen were beaten 3-0 by a strong Yeovil Town side at Steel Park at the weekend and will be looking to bounce back when they head to Grantham Town tonight.