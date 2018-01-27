Poppies see off Biggleswade to stay on top

Kettering Town maintained their place at the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier after a 3-1 victory over Biggleswade Town at Latimer Park.

Tom Marshall was missing from the squad so Lindon Meikle returned to the starting line-up while Gary Stohrer, Ben Bradshaw, Liam Bateman and Ibby Akanbi were all back among the substitutes.

The Poppies had an early effort disallowed with Rene Howe adjudged to have pushed a defender before heading home.

Kettering were forced into an early change when Ben Milnes was stretchered off following a challenge and he was replaced by former Biggleswade man Rhys Hoenes.

And it was Hoenes who set up the opening goal when his square pass was tapped home by Mathew Stevens.

And the lead was doubled before the break when a ball over the top found Howe and with the visiting goalkeeper Liam Gooch out of position, the ball was squared to Aaron O’Connor who tapped home.

Paul White made a good save to deny the visitors and Gooch also kept out an effort from Stevens but the Poppies did make it 3-0 in the second half.

A corner found Orrin Pendley at the back post and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner for his first goal in Kettering colours.

Biggleswade pulled one back with 16 minutes to go when Craig Daniel headed home.

And there were no further goals, although Kettering missed a late penalty when Howe’s spot-kick was saved after a foul on Stevens.