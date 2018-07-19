Poppies on the road for season curtain-raiser

Kettering Town will start the new Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central on the road.

The Poppies will travel to Hitchin Town on Saturday, August 11 with a huge home clash against King’s Lynn Town following on Tuesday, August 14.

The big local derbies with AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day and at Hayden Road on Easter Monday, April 22.

Marcus Law’s team will travel to Bedworth United for their Boxing Day fixture while the New Year’s Day clash with Diamonds is sandwiched by a trip to King’s Lynn (December 29) and a home match with Tamworth (January 5).

The Poppies’ season will end with a home encounter with Stratford Town on Saturday, April 27.

KETTERING TOWN

Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central 2018-19

AUGUST

Sat 11: Hitchin Town (a)

Tues 14: King’s Lynn Town (h)

Sat 18: Halesowen Town (h)

Sat 25: Barwell (a)

Mon 27: Bedworth United (h)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 1: Stratford Town (a)

Sat 15: Leiston (h)

Sat 29: Alvechurch (a)

OCTOBER

Sat 6: Biggleswade Town (h)

Sat 13: St Neots Town (a)

Tues 16: Tamworth (a)

Sat 20: Redditch United (h)

NOVEMBER

Sat 3: Needham Market (a)

Sat 10: Coalville Town (h)

Sat 17: Royston Town (a)

Tues 20: Stourbridge (h)

Sat 24: Rushall Olympic (a)

DECEMBER

Sat 1: St Ives Town (h)

Sat 8: Lowestoft Town (a)

Sat 15: Banbury United (a)

Sat 22: Hitchin Town (h)

Wed 26: Bedworth United (a)

Sat 29: King’s Lynn Town (a)

JANUARY

Tues 1: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (h)

Sat 5: Tamworth (h)

Sat 12: Coalville Town (a)

Sat 19: Royston Town (h)

Sat 26: Stourbridge (a)

FEBRUARY

Sat 2: Needham Market (h)

Sat 9: Redditch United (a)

Sat 16: St Ives Town (a)

Sat 23: Rushall Olympic (h)

MARCH

Sat 2: Lowestoft Town (a)

Sat 9: Banbury United (h)

Sat 16: Biggleswade Town (a)

Sat 23: St Neots Town (h)

Sat 30: Leiston (a)

APRIL

Sat 6: Alvechurch (h)

Sat 13: Halesowen Town (a)

Sat 20: Barwell (h)

Mon 22: AFC Rushden & Diamonds (a)

Sat 27: Stratford Town (h)