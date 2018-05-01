Poppies in the play-offs: All you need to know for the big night

Kettering Town travel to Slough Town in the Evo-Stik South League Premier play-off semi-final tomorrow (Wednesday) night.

The teams who finished third and fourth in the final table will clash at Arbour Park, which has a 4G playing surface, with the winner going into the play-off final on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).

The match kicks-off at 7.45pm and will be played to a finish on the night, including extra-time and penalties if needed.

Whoever is victorious will go on to play either Kings’ Lynn Town or Weymouth in the final.

Should King’s Lynn win their semi-final then, as they finished as runners-up in the regular season, they will have home advantage in the final.

But should Weymouth be successful, either Slough or Kettering will host the final.

In the meetings between the two sides in the regular season, the Poppies claimed a 2-1 success at Arbour Park on the opening day of campaign back in August thanks to goals from Brett Solkhon and Ben Milnes while the reverse clash at Latimer Park in October finished goalless.

Slough have released full matchday arrangements for tomorrow’s game, which should see a large contingent of Kettering supporters making the trip.

Venue

The full address for Slough’s stadium is: Arbour Park, Stoke Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL2 5AY (use this postcode for sat nav).

Admission

The turnstiles and bar facilities will be open from 6.15pm.

All tickets will be sold at the turnstiles on the night and will not be sold in advance.

Admission prices are in line with Slough’s regular league pricing structure as follows.

Adult (18-64) - £11

Concession (65+) - £7

Student (16-17, Student) - £5

Child (5-15) - £2 (Those 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult)

Infant (0-4) - free

Seating

Slough supporters with reserved seating in the West Stand will be able to occupy their seats for this match. All other seating is unreserved and available on a first come, first served basis.

Parking

All available parking at Arbour Park (SL2 5AY), Lynch Hill Enterprise Academy (SL2 5AY) and St Joseph’s School (SL2 5HN) will be unreserved and available on a first come, first served basis.

This includes disabled parking spaces, which are specifically designated and available on a first come, first served basis. Blue Badges must be clearly displayed in vehicles – this will be monitored by parking stewards.

Slough are advising supporters to arrive early and follow the advice of their parking stewards on the night.

Off-street parking is extremely limited around Arbour Park - however there are a number of car parks within walking distance. The club strongly encourage supporters to car-share or travel by public transport where possible.

The ground is situated approximately half a mile from the train and bus stations where plenty of car parking can also be found. It takes approximately 10-15 minutes to walk to Arbour Park from the train and bus stations and the various car parks.

If supporters do park in residential streets, they are asked to be respectful to the club’s neighbours, keep noise to a minimum and do not litter. When parking, do not block entrance ways and driveways, and do not park dangerously, including on blind corners.

Travelling by train

Slough Rail Station is on the line from London Paddington. Visiting supporters from Kettering will need to take the East Midlands Trains service and change at London St Pancras International.