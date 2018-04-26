Poppies hopeful on key quartet

Marcus Law is hoping four key players will be ready to play a part in the final game of Kettering Town’s regular season this weekend.

Kalern Thomas will definitely be in the frame for the home clash against Farnborough having served a three-match suspension while left-back Ben Toseland has been missing since suffering an ankle injury in the 7-0 victory at Gosport Borough.

Top scorer Aaron O’Connor missed Tuesday’s 3-2 home loss to Tiverton Town due to an injury while Rene Howe was absent for personal reasons.

But boss Law is hoping to see them all back for this weekend as the Poppies wrap up their Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign ahead of the play-off semi-final next Wednesday night.

“I would say that Ben is 50-50 for Saturday,” Law said.

“We have missed his attacking intent in the last few games and I thought that was particularly evident on Tuesday night.

“Rene wasn’t there due to circumstances with his family and it was a situation where things were a lot more important than football.

“With Aaron, he hit the wall. He picked up a knock at Hereford on Saturday and there was just no way we could play him on Tuesday night.

“We want to finish well and try to get back up the table on the final day but, at the same time, we have to make sure we have everyone as fit as possible for next Wednesday night.”