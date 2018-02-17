POPPIES EXTRA: News from inside Latimer Park

With the ‘business end’ of the season approaching, Kettering Town fans who aren’t able to get the club’s matches still have a way of watching or listening in on Poppies TV.

The service broadcasts live coverage of all home matches and audio coverage of the away games. Highlights, interviews and archive footage of games can be also found on the Poppies TV website.

The station, now in its fourth season was the brainchild of owner Ritchie Jenue, who recruited interested volunteers during the 2013-14 season to take on the project.

Since then the progress been rapid with a highly respected media team in situ has seen their shows screened all around the world with even the big boys of SKY and the BBC showing an interest.

The order of the day is a two hour and 45 minute show with the full 90 minutes of action with pre-match interviews, news and analysis, half-time reaction with highlights and post-match interviews with management and players, showing the game’s major talking points.

A free highlights package is also available in the week after a home game, along with Goal of the Month/Season, where fans can place their vote.

Broadcasts start on Saturdays at 2:30pm and Tuesday nights at 7:15pm and if you want to take a look visit the Poppies TV website by clicking here

Invitations are open to enter Kettering Town’s annual youth football tournament to be held at Latimer Park over the weekend of May 12.

Saturday will see the under-6, under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14 teams in action while the Sunday will be for the under-7, under-9, under-11 and under-13 age groups.

The format will be five-a-side for under-6, under-7 and under-8, six-a-side for under-9, under-10, under-11 and under-12 and seven-a-side for under-13 and under-14.

All age groups are as of the 2017-18 season and squad will be made up of 10 players with matches five minutes each way.

The first group games will start at 10am and finish at 2.30pm.

For more details on the half-term courses and the tournament, email to jason.thurland@ketteringtownfc.com