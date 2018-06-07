Poppies, Diamonds and Steelmen confirm pre-season schedules

Kettering Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town have confirmed their pre-season schedules for this summer.

The Poppies’ highlight will be at Latimer Park on Tuesday, July 31 when they take on Peterborough United in the NFA Maunsell Cup final.

Diamonds will entertain FA Trophy holders Brackley Town at Hayden Road in what will be one of three friendlies on home soil as they prepare for life at Step Three following their promotion last season.

The Steelmen, meanwhile, have set up some good home friendlies with an Oxford United XI and a Sheffield Wednesday XI visiting Steel Park while Corby will also host Sky Bet League Two side Yeovil Town as part of their pre-season schedule.

KETTERING TOWN PRE-SEASON 2018-19

Saturday, July 14: Wisbech Town (a)

Thursday, July 19: Gresley FC (a)

Saturday, July 21: Stamford (a)

Tuesday, July 24: Coventry Sphinx (a)

Thursday, July 26: Romulus (a)

Saturday, July 28: Slough Town (a)

Tuesday, July 31: Peterborough United (h, NFA Maunsell Cup)

AFC RUSHDEN & DIAMONDS PRE-SEASON 2018-19

Friday, July 13: Newport Pagnell (a)

Tuesday, July 17: Melton Town (a)

Saturday, July 21: Rushden & Higham United (h, Chris Ruff Memorial Cup)

Tuesday, July 24: Brackley Town (h)

Saturday, July 28: Enfield Town (h)

Tuesday, July 31: Kempston Rovers (a)

Saturday, August 4: Bishop’s Stortford (a)

CORBY TOWN PRE-SEASON 2018-19

Tuesday, July 17: Stamford (a)

Saturday, July 21: Wellingborough Town (a)

Wednesday, July 25: Oxford United XI (h)

Saturday, July 28: Yeovil Town (h)

Tuesday, July 31: Grantham Town (a)

Friday, August 3: Sheffield Wednesday XI (h)