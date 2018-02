Kettering Town’s home clash with Tiverton Town today (Saturday) has been called off.

An early pitch inspection was called at Latimer Park with standing water on the surface while an overnight frost had left areas of it frozen.

And, with Tiverton due to make an early start from Devon, a local official postponed the match.

A new date has not yet been confirmed and the Poppies are due to return to action on Tuesday night when they host Royston Town in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.