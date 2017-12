Kettering Town’s home clash with Royston Town this evening (Tuesday) has been postponed.

The decision was taken late last night to call off the Evo-Stik South League Premier fixture with snow covering the pitch at Latimer Park with no prospect of a thaw.

The match will now be re-arranged for a later date while Kettering are due to return to action with a trip to Hitchin Town on Saturday before hosting Hereford next Tuesday.