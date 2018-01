Kettering Town's match at Tiverton Town tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

The decision to call off the Evo-Stik South League Premier fixture was taken at 11.45am, shortly before the Poppies squad were due to start the long journey.

A new date for the game has not yet been confirmed and the Poppies will be back in action on Saturday when they take on Kings Langley at Latimer Park.