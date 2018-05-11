Poppies ‘can’t wait’ for the new campaign

Kettering Town chairman David Mahoney says the club “can’t wait” for the new season to begin after they finished on a high last night (Thursday).

Just over a week on from their disappointing Evo-Stik South League Premier play-off semi-final defeat at Slough Town, the Poppies rounded off their campaign by retaining the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

Two Brett Solkhon penalties, which took the club legend up to 25 goals for the season in all competitions, proved to be enough as Kettering edged out Brackley Town 2-1 at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground.

When it came to lifting the cup, the players gave that honour to Mahoney and vice-chairman Neil Griffin.

And Mahoney, who has just completed his first season as chairman at Latimer Park, said: “The players and management called Neil Griffin and me down onto the pitch at the end of the match and we didn’t know why.

“They then announced that they wanted us involved in the trophy lift, as they believed that we both deserved it too and had worked well with them this season.

“We initially declined saying it was their moment but they refused and insisted we joined them.

“This was a real honour as it was their moment and they’d won it for the club.

“I’ve repeatedly said how proud they’ve made me this season and last night showed the extent of the team spirit in the club.

“This season may have only just finished but we can’t wait for the new one.”