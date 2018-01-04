Poppies bring in Posh youngster Kyle

Kettering Town have signed Peterborough United youngster Kyle Barker on loan.

The 17-year-old defensive midfielder has joined the Poppies to help cover the loss of Michael Richens, who is facing a lengthy suspension following his red card in the 1-0 win over King’s Lynn Town on New Year’s Day which came as he was awaiting a three-match ban due to an accumulation of bookings.

Barker will be available for Kettering’s trip to Basingstoke Town on Saturday as they bid to maintain top spot in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

The youngster’s arrival comes after it was reported in local media in Peterborough and then confirmed to the Northamptonshire Telegraph by Kettering boss Marcus Law that Posh striker Mathew Stevens would be extending his loan spell at Latimer Park, although it has not yet been confirmed by either club.