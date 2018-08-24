Poppies boss Law will put his emotions to one side

Marcus Law will put his personal feelings to one side as Kettering Town bid to maintain their perfect start to the new season tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies enjoyed a fine first week in the Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central with three wins from their first three matches.

But that 100 per cent record is set to get a thorough examination over the bank holiday weekend with Saturday’s trip to Barwell, who are also unbeaten in the early stages, being followed by a home clash with Bedworth United on Monday afternoon.

The clash at Barwell will be the first time Law has returned to the club for a competitive fixture since he left to join the Poppies for his first spell with the club back in 2010.

Law oversaw Barwell’s rise up the divisions from their days in the Midland Alliance and, was at the helm for an incredible unbeaten run of 60 league games before he joined the Poppies.

Barwell clearly still holds a big place in the Kettering manager’s heart but he insists that will all be put to one side for 90 minutes this weekend.

“It will be the first time I have been back there in an official capacity for a competitive match,” he said.

“I have been there with various clubs for pre-season friendlies and to watch matches for scouting purposes but this will be my first time back there in a competitive situation.

“I have a great affinity for the club. It’s where it all really started for me and there are some tremendous people behind the scenes who have helped make it happen for them.

“They have probably reached their peak at this moment in time with where they find themselves and it’s incredible from where they started.

“I am overjoyed to see they are at this level and playing a good standard of football.

“But all the emotional stuff has to be put to one side from my point of view.

“We will go there and try to win the game and then once the 90 minutes is over, I may be able to reminisce with everyone there."