Poppies boss Law on the hunt for reinforcements

Marcus Law has confirmed he is actively looking for reinforcements for his Kettering Town squad to help fill the void left by an injury to midfielder Ben Milnes.

Milnes is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle ligament injury during the 3-1 victory over Biggleswade Town at the end of last month.

Lindon Meikle's effort gave the Poppies the lead at Royston

With Michael Richens also ruled out until the start of March due to family commitments in New Zealand, the Poppies have been left a bit light on numbers in the midfield area.

And, having seen his team’s Evo-Stik South League Premier title hopes hit by a 4-3 defeat at Royston Town at the weekend, boss Law is now hoping to boost his squad numbers.

“I have got a few irons in the fire that I am trying to get over the line but we are looking at bringing in a midfielder,” the Poppies manager said.

“We need some strengthening in that particular area but it takes time to make sure we get the right person in.

Brett Solkhon brought Kettering back to 3-3 with this penalty

“It’s not easy because we are in a day and age when players would rather play further down for extra money when, in the past, footballers always wanted to test themselves at clubs who are pushing hard and play under the pressure of a big home crowd.

“But we are trying and we will continue to try because we are a bit thin on the ground in the midfield area at present.”

Kettering resume their league action against Tiverton Town at Latimer Park on Saturday but before that they host AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

The Poppies lost 3-2 to their neighbours in the BigFreeBet.com Challenge Cup at Hayden Road earlier this season and Law insists whatever team he picks will be looking to gain some revenge on Andy Peaks’ side.

Brett Solkhon celebrates after scoring his penalty in the 4-3 loss at Royston

“We feel that we owe Rushden one from the game earlier in the season so whoever goes out there will be taking it very seriously,” he added.

“It’s a competition we have done pretty well in over the past couple of years, although we still have that defeat to them in the final in our minds even though we beat them last season.

“We were not comfortable with the way things played out over there earlier this season so we will look to win the game and hopefully plenty of supporters will be out to watch.”