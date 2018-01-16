Poppies boss Law apologises for fan exchange

Marcus Law has apologised followed his angry exchange with a supporter following Kettering Town’s 1-1 draw with Kings Langley at Latimer Park last weekend.

Frustrations boiled over after a stoppage-time own-goal from Rene Howe denied the Poppies all three points and a return to the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Law hit back at a fan’s comment as he headed down the tunnel after the game but has now apologised for the spat.

A statement released by the club said: “Following the events immediately after the game last Saturday, manager Marcus Law has apologised to the club and, through this statement, apologises to any fans affected, for his part in an angry exchange of words.

“Emotions were high both on and off the pitch and the club has accepted his apology- borne out of passion for the club and its ambitions - but acknowledges his actions were not acceptable.

“The club adheres to the ‘RESPECT’ campaign and has policies which relate to the board, all club officials and players.

“In return, we ask all our supporters to keep their passion and support and to channel this into total support for the club, the club management and the team.

“Together we are more likely to succeed.”

The Poppies return to action on Saturday when they make the trip to Merthyr Town.