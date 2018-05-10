Poppies bidding to finish with some silverware

The curtain comes down on Kettering Town’s season as they bid to retain the NFA Hillier Senior Cup tonight (Thursday).

Just over a week on from their Evo-Stik South League Premier play-off semi-final defeat to Slough Town, the Poppies will be hoping to round things off on a high when they take on Brackley Town in the final of the county competition at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground (7.45pm).

Kettering look set to name a strong side for their last outing of the season with the only injury doubt being Brett Solkhon who missed the clash at Slough due to a groin problem.

Boss Marcus Law is keen to see his team finish with some silverware and is wary that Kevin Wilkin’s Brackley have bigger fish to fry over the next couple of weeks with the Vanarama National League North play-off final at Harrogate Town this Sunday being following the Buildbase FA Trophy final against Bromley at Wembley on May 20.

“I feel for Brackley because they have two major games coming up which will have a massive effect on their future so they will have their own decisions to make,” the Poppies boss said.

“But we will look after ourselves and once the game is done we will wish Brackley well for their important couple of weeks.

“It would be good to finish the season with a trophy and it would also set up a good pre-season match against a professional club (Peterborough United in the Maunsell Cup final).

“We will gather everyone together and see who is fit and who isn’t and we will then go out to try to finish on a good note.”

At the end of last week, Kettering confirmed Law would be staying on to lead the team into next season, which is expected to see them placed in the new ‘Central League Premier’ following a restructure at Step Three this summer.

Law knows there will be some work to do when it comes to recruitment.

And he refused to rule out making another move for striker Mathew Stevens who hit more than 30 goals for the Poppies during this season.

Stevens is set to be made available for loan by his parent club Peterborough United for the next campaign.

And Law added: “First and foremost Matty has got to go into pre-season with Peterborough and show his manager what he can do and see if he can force himself into the first-team squad.

“I am sure Peterborough will be pleased with what Matty did for us and how we looked after him but they will want to try to progress him and that would probably mean a move to a club higher up than us.

“Having said that, should the opportunity arise for him to be back out on loan then it’s a conversation we will certainly try to have.

“We’ll soon be finding out what division we are going to be in and that will obviously play a part when it comes to player recruitment..

“There’s no doubt that having to make long midweek trips south was hard for some players but that situation will change if we are placed in new Central League.

“We will see what happens and then take it from there.”