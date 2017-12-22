Poppies bidding to bounce back over the festive period

Marcus Law has set his sights on a productive festive period as the second half of Kettering Town’s Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign gets under way tomorrow (Saturday).

Overall, the Poppies’ half-term report is a good one as they head into the weekend in second place and three points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town who come to Latimer Park on New Year’s Day.

Before then though, Kettering entertain bottom side Dunstable Town this weekend before heading to St Neots Town on Boxing Day.

And Law is keen to see his players bounce back quickly after they suffered their first home league defeat of the season when they were beaten 3-1 by title favourites Hereford on Tuesday night.

The Bulls are now right in contention and are just three points behind Kettering with four games in hand.

But Law is already thinking ahead and he now wants to see his team repeat what they have done in the first half of the season in the second half.

“The lads know that we are in the promotion race, there’s no doubt about that,” the Poppies boss said.

“So every game is a big one, we are always fighting for three points in every single match to help us push on.

“We will try to keep moving forward and make sure we keep doing the things that have got us to where we are at the moment.

“We have lost three league games out of 23, which means we have picked points in 20 of them. If we repeat that sort of form then we will be in the mix.

“There are a lot of games to be played and a lot of points to be earned.

“What we must do is focus on the next one and not be fearful like we were for the first 10 minutes on Tuesday night.

“Christmas is the start of the business end of the season. What you do now sets you up for the run-in.

“So we will do our homework on our opponents and we will go about our business without taking anyone lightly because we know what football is like.”

Kettering will have defender Tom Marshall available again for tomorrow's clash while Lindon Meikle returned from an ankle injury as a substitute in midweek.

Brett Solkhon, who was sent-off in his 498th appearance for the club on Tuesday, will also be available but will serve his one-match ban on Boxing Day.

Solkhon now sits in second place in the club’s list of all-time appearance holders and could potentially reach the magical 500 mark on New Year’s Day should he feature this weekend.