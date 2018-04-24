Poppies bid to move back into the top two

Kettering Town are back on home soil tonight (Tuesday) as they bid to take the next step towards securing the runners-up spot in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

The Poppies will move back into the top two in the division for the first time since the end of January if they beat Tiverton Town at Latimer Park.

Two wins in their final two matches of the regular season should be enough to guarantee second spot and home advantage in the play-offs due to them currently having a better goal difference than King’s Lynn Town.

The Poppies come into the final week having endured a gruelling schedule which ended with a 4-1 defeat at champions Hereford at the weekend.

But boss Marcus Law is hoping his squad will be refreshed and ready for the big push to secure home advantage in the play-offs.

And while he knows they will be heavy favourites to pick up the two wins they need this week, he has urged his team to be “professional”.

“We have just got to carry on our home form,” Law, who has seen his team win 18 of their 21 matches at Latimer Park so far this season, said.

“If we can continue to do what we have been doing at home this season then we are going to be in with a good chance.

“Tiverton don’t have a great deal to play for and it is a long journey up here for them for a midweek match.

“We just have to be professional. Nothing in football is guaranteed and we have to remember that.

“The players will have had a bit longer to recover and we will have a look at the squad and see what changes we need to make to ensure we get the result we need.”