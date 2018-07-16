Poppies and Diamonds enjoy comfortable wins

Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds kicked off their pre-season friendly schedules with comfortable victories over the weekend.

Diamonds, who are back in action at Melton Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night, started their summer programme with a 3-0 success at Newport Pagnell Town on Friday evening.

Tom Lorraine opened the scoring before potential signing Nathan Hicks doubled the lead. And Jack Bowen, who has rejoined the club for the forthcoming Evo-Stik South League Premier Division Central campaign, added the third for Andy Peaks’ team.

It proved to be a busy weekend for the Poppies.

They confirmed last season’s top scorer Aaron O’Connor, who hit 40 goals in all competitions last time out, would be staying on for he new campaign while central defender Orrin Pendley also committed himself for another season with the Poppies.

And O’Connor celebrated those fresh terms in typical style as he scored twice in their 3-0 victory at Wisbech Town while Lindon Meikle, who was also confirmed as a member of next season's squad this morning (Monday) after agreeing a new deal, grabbed the other goal.

Marcus Law’s team travel to Gresley FC for their next friendly outing on Thursday night.

Corby Town, meanwhile, get their pre-season schedule under way tomorrow evening when they head to Stamford.

