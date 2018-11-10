Poppies and Diamonds both beaten in the Trophy

Kettering Town’s Buildbase FA Trophy hopes were ended as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at lower-ranked Stamford in the second qualifying round tie.

The Poppies’ squad was decimated by a sickness bug with the likes of Dion Kelly-Evans, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Durrell Berry and Aaron O’Connor all missing out while there was a return to the squad for Gary Stohrer who was named on the bench following a spell on the sidelines with a broken foot.

There were half-chances at both ends early on with Dan Holman firing well wide for Kettering and Ryan Seal doing likewise for the hosts.

Paul White was forced into a good save as he turned away Jake Duffy’s low strike while a Michael Richens shot was safely gathered by Danny Haystead in the Daniels goal.

But it was the hosts who broke the deadlock on 27 minutes when Seal found ex-Kettering man Jon Challinor and his fired home with the aid of a deflection.

The Poppies grew into it more as the half went on and Richens had another effort held by Danny Haystead while Marcus Kelly was just off target with a well-struck shot.

There was little to write home about after the break but the Poppies were handed a perfect chance to earn a replay late on when Andrea Borg was pushed over by Joe Burgess in the box.

But Brett Solkhon, normally so reliable from the penalty spot, saw his effort saved by Haystead.

Holman shot narrowly wide as Kettering kept trying but they were unable to find an equaliser.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds were also knocked out of the FA Trophy as they went down 2-0 at Witton Albion.

Diamonds were boosted by the return of captain Liam Dolman but there was no place in the squad for midfielder Declan Rogers while the likes of Joe Curtis and John Dean were also missing.

Ben Heath was forced into an early save as he got down to collect Rob Hopley’s header while, at the other end, Tom Lorraine’s shot was saved at the second attempt by Greg Hall.

However, it was Witton who grabbed the opening goal on 20 minutes.

Tom Owens’ pass split the Diamonds defence and Cesaire Lingouba was on hand to slide the ball past Heath.

Ben Farrell stung the palms of Hall with a drive before Lorraine skied the rebound and Diamonds went so close to an equaliser 10 minutes into the second half.

Jack Westbrook rose to meet Nathan Hicks’ free-kick but his header struck the frame of the goal.

Witton hit the woodwork themselves when River Humphreys’ effort grazed the crossbar.

But the game was up for Diamonds with 19 minutes to go when the unfortunate Zack Reynolds turned Danny McKenna’s cross into his own goal.

Lorraine saw a header cleared off the line soon after but there were few other chances.

Diamonds will hope to bounce back when they return to Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central action against Hitchin Town at Hayden Road on Tuesday night.