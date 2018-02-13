Poppies and Crows ready for a 'six-pointer'

John Ramshaw has labelled Kettering Town’s home clash with Royston Town tonight (Tuesday) as a “six-pointer” in the battle for the play-off spots in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

The two teams meet at Latimer Park just 10 days after Royston beat the Poppies 4-3 in the reverse fixture.

Since then, the Crows have continued their impressive form of late with a 4-1 success at Frome Town at the weekend while the Poppies edged out AFC Rushden & Diamonds in a penalty shoot-out in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final before their home match with Tiverton Town fell victim of the weather on Saturday.

Royston are still nine points behind Kettering going into this evening’s encounter.

And head coach Ramshaw knows the picture could look either very good or slightly more tricky depending on the outcome.

“Let’s not beat around the bush, Royston are a very good side and, to be honest, they probably deserved to beat us in the game down there,” he said.

“It’s a quick turnaround for the two teams and obviously we will be looking to make sure the result goes in our favour this time.

“But it’s a six-pointer as far as the play-off places are concerned.

“They have got a game in hand on us which, in the form they’re in, you’d expect them to win so if they beat us then you are looking at a potential gap of just three points. That would obviously bring us right back into the mix.

“At the same time, if we can get a win then it would be a big step towards us getting into the those play-offs so there is plenty to play for in a big game.

“This is a tough period for us, we knew it was going to be a hard month.

“We had the difficult game at Royston and then we had a very tough match with AFC Rushden & Diamonds, which we managed to come through.

“Now it’s Royston again. It’s a difficult period but it’s a challenge we are well up for.”